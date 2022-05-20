Roger Aceves has been elected board chair for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County for the 2022 and 2023 calendar years, the organization has announced.
Aceves has been serving on the United board since 2020 and is an alumnus of the Downtown Boys & Girls Club. Roger is a retired police officer and is currently serving as a City Council member for the city of Goleta, where he previously served two terms as mayor.
Aceves and his wife Debby have been long-standing supporters of the United Boys & Girls Clubs.
Aceves takes over the presidency from Tony Vallejo, who served the board in that role for nearly three and a half years.
“Tony was an incredible board chair," said United Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Michael Baker. "He helped guide us through the pandemic, stabilized our finances, and worked with the Downtown board leadership to bring about a merger that was 20 years in the making.”
Baker went on to say, “I am thrilled that Roger will be our board chair, not only because of his solid leadership abilities but because he is proof positive that these clubs work.”
“I’m excited to bring all the skills I’ve gained in nonprofit work to the United Boys & Girls Clubs in order to maintain their achievements and help them create new programs to meet the needs of the future,” Aceves said.
United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is a nonprofit youth development agency and serves children ages 5 to 18 years old, from 10 locations across Santa Barbara County.
For more information, visit https://www.unitedbg.org/.