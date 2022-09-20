Blood supplies on the Central Coast have plummeted by 50% this summer, prompting Vitalant to declare an emergency shortage and ask for more blood, platelet and plasma donations.
Vitalant is the independent blood services supplier for 22 hospitals on the Central Coast.
Upcoming blood drives in the Santa Ynez Valley are as follows:
Thursday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Buellton Medical Center, 195 West Highway 246, Buellton
Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, 429 Leslie Street, Los Alamos
For donor eligibility requirements and to make an appointment, visit www.vitalant.org, use the Vitalant app or call 877-258-4825.