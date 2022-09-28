One child died and another child and the teenage driver suffered major injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning on Highway 1 just north of Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Lompoc, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Initial reports that indicated three were injured were not accurate.
The crash occurred around 7:55 a.m. as Eunice Perez De La Cruz, 18, of Lompoc, was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy southbound on Highway 1 at an unknown speed when she made an unsafe turning movement, a California Highway Patrol report said.
That sent the SUV onto the right shoulder of the road, where it overturned down the hillside several times into heavy brush, ejecting two passengers, ages 10 and 8, and came to rest on its left side, the report said.
The 10-year-old girl died, and the 8-year-old girl and De La Cruz suffered major injuries. None of the three were wearing safety belts, the CHP said.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the report.
Firefighters arrived to find De La Cruz with head injuries and the 10-year-old dead underneath the vehicle, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason.
The 8-year-old was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while De La Cruz was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Eliason said.
Confusion over the number of people in the vehicle, due to the severe extent of injuries, sent firefighters on a search of the heavy brush surrounding the crash site looking for another child.
However, the other juvenile was subsequently located and was not involved in the crash, so the search was called off, Eliason said.
This story has been updated with information from the CHP report.