Telephone companies have resolved the problem that was blocking 911 callers from reaching dispatch centers throughout Santa Barbara County, the Office of Emergency Management said.
Emergency calls on 911 are now going through normally, officials said.
At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the OEM issued an alert about the outage and warned it was unknown when the phone companies could fix the issue.
In the meantime, county residents were advised to call 805-683-2724 in the event of an emergency until the 911 problem was fixed.
