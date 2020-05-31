Update: Peaceful afternoon protest turns unruly Sunday night in Santa Maria

Demonstrators protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death Sunday in Santa Maria turned unruly Sunday night, with some pulling down the American flag in front of City Hall, and lighting a fire at Cook Street and Broadway.

Multiple fights reportedly broke out in the area, with drivers in cars and trucks doing donuts around the fire set in the middle of the street as crowds watched. Some vandalism also reportedly occurred at the Town Center Mall.

The unrest followed a peaceful demonstration Sunday afternoon, during which hundreds of people gathered outside City Hall before marching down South Broadway.

The Santa Maria demonstration was among protests that have erupted across the country after Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck as he lay on the ground in handcuffs in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Outside City Hall, various people of color shared the injustices they have faced locally and called for change.

"I’m here to show up for my community and my three African American children. I fear for them," said Robbin Locksley. "This has got to end. I'm willing to stand on the front lines."

Protesters eventually marched on sidewalks and in the southbound lanes of Broadway toward Stowell Road, receiving honks of support from passing cars and trucks as they went.

Shouts of "say his name" were followed by "George Floyd," and "say her name" with "Breonna Taylor," referring to a black woman killed by police while sleeping in her home in Louisville earlier this year.