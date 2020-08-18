UPDATE: Santa Barbara County confirms 2 COVID-19 deaths in Santa Maria, 2 in Santa Barbara

Over the past two days, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths in Santa Maria and two COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara, bringing the county to 81 total deaths as a result of the virus.

The deaths of two individuals in Santa Maria and one in Santa Barbara were reported Monday, with an additional death in Santa Barbara reported Tuesday.

Of the two individuals from Santa Maria, one was between the ages of 30 and 49 and the other was over the age of 70, according to the county Public Health Department. Both had underlying health conditions.

The individual from Santa Barbara, whose death was announced Monday, was over the age of 70, had underlying health conditions and was residing in a congregate living facility, which is categorized differently than a skilled nursing facility, according to the department.

The second death in Santa Barbara, reported Tuesday, was an individual between the ages of 50 and 69 with underlying health conditions who also resided in a congregate living facility.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department did not clarify whether the two Santa Barbara deaths were associated with the same congregate living facility.

Santa Maria continues to hold the highest COVID-19 death count with 42 recorded deaths as of Tuesday.

The city of Santa Barbara holds the second-highest number of deaths with 10 confirmed as of Tuesday.

Over the Aug. 15-16 weekend, 107 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed, with 76 cases confirmed Monday. In total, 278 cases remain active out of 7,454 cases confirmed thus far, according to county data.

