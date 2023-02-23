UPDATE: 3-year-old Moziak Rea has been located and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is no longer searching for his mother, 20-year-old Iryie Rea.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Child Welfare Services, which is attempting to locate two missing persons.
The missing persons are identified as 3-year-old Moziak Rea and his mother, 20-year old Iryie Rea, of Arroyo Grande. The mother has an arrest warrant related to this case.
Iryie Rea is described as an Hispanic female adult, 5-feet-1 inches tall and 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is associated with a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Impala with mismatched custom wheels. The vehicle also has front and rear damage.
The vehicle was last seen in Santa Maria.
Moziak Rea is described as an Hispanic male juvenile, 37 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Those with information on the whereabouts of these missing persons are asked to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.