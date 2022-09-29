We’ve all heard the saying "use it or lose it." It’s true in so many areas.
Strength and muscle tone comes immediately to mind. If you don’t use your muscles, they atrophy.
Foreign language skills is another. When I’m in my ancestral village in Italy, I can converse and communicate effectively, but when I go to the Italian restaurant down the street and am introduced to the Italian friends of the Italian proprietor, I freeze up because I’m out of practice.
A few years ago, I wrote a column about the detrimental effects of using emojis in our texts and emails, feeling that it might be causing people to lose the ability to express themselves in words, or to even access their thoughts and feelings.
I would send a friend some thoughtful, heartfelt message, and get back animated images of a slice of pizza, a football, a dog and musical notes. I never knew quite what to make of it, other than to be glad that “these are a few of my favorite things,” and something my friend and I have in common and enjoy enjoying together — which is a good reminder.
On that account, and thinking about it now, a few years removed, maybe it was an effective way of communicating; thoughtful, heartfelt, nonverbal communication. At the time, though, it left me empty and a bit concerned.
Since then, I’ve started using emojis on a fairly regular basis in emails, texts and social media replies — not because I can’t figure out what to say, and only occasionally because I am rushed for time — but because they seem to add a bit more visual pizzazz.
When there are clapping hands, a bouquet of roses, a birthday cake or a smiling face surrounded by hearts, it seems to convey another level of enthusiasm, and perhaps draw another level of attention.
Maybe that’s something the early adapters understood right off the bat, but to me, at the time, it seemed like it was yet another step in the direction of what I termed, “image over essence and form over content.”
I was on a mission to expose and counter it at every turn.
But now, like I said, I use them as “adjuncts to” not “replacements for” words and language. (There I go again, sounding like my way is “better.”)
It's just that the ability to express ideas and emotions is such a distinguishing characteristic of what it means to be human, it would seem a shame to lose that in any degree.
Not that what is lost cannot be found again. That’s what the old religious hymn “Amazing Grace” is about: “I was lost, now I’m found.” A story of a slave ship captain who goes through a spiritual conversion, joins the clergy, takes up poetry and becomes a staunch abolitionist.
We have a guy who comes and performs for us at our community concert series who was on a train some years ago in South America that was attacked by terrorist bombs. The explosion blew his ear out, causing deafness on one side, and it mangled three fingers on his left hand, which was the hand he used to shape chords on his guitar.
As a result, he lost his ability to execute on the fretboard, but with time, and a great amount of effort and patience, he found a new way to play that worked for him, and that now provides him with a means and a vehicle for storytelling and self expression.
Whether it’s a skill, such as playing guitar, a quality — like humor or romance, or a principle such as liberty, equality, or justice, the way to not lose it is to use it.
At the same time, there are those who feel that they must go on employing their skills, exercising their same muscles, and doing what they’ve been doing out of fear of losing what they have, when in fact there may be some new thing waiting to be found.