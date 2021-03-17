You have permission to edit this article.
Vaccination questions due Friday for answering at virtual town hall meeting Tuesday
Vaccination questions due Friday for answering at virtual town hall meeting Tuesday

Residents of the Santa Ynez Valley and surrounding areas have until Friday to submit their questions about COVID-19 vaccinations to be answered by county health and elected officials in a virtual town hall meeting set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Congressman Salud Carbajal, state Sen. Monique Limón and Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann are hosting the virtual meeting that will include panelists Van Do-Reynoso, director of the Public Health Department, and Dr. Henning Ansorg, county public health officer.

The meeting on Zoom will be moderated by Mike Hodgson of the Santa Ynez Valley News and Raiza Georgi of the Santa Ynez Valley Star.

The five panelists will answer questions about any aspect of COVID-19 vaccinations submitted by noon Friday to Hodgson at mhodgson@santamariatimes.com or by 3 p.m. directly to county staff at BIT.LY/3CV342E.

Members of the public can view the town hall via Zoom at http://bit.ly/COVIDvth or listen on their phones by calling one of three toll-free numbers: 877-853-5257, 833-475-4499 or 833-548-0282.

Concerned about COVID-19?

