The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Friday announced that a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 18 and 29 had died from COVID-19. They had no underlying health conditions and were unvaccinated against the virus.

The death of the unidentified individual is an example of the devastating consequences related to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases that county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg on Tuesday called a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

"This is one of the most sad cases we’ve had all this time. Our hearts go out to the family and to the friends of this young person who died totally unnecessarily," Ansorg said. "Let me be clear — this new surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths is affecting the people who do not get vaccinated for whatever reason."

Overall, COVID-19 case rates have risen by 400% in the past month, and unvaccinated residents make up around 80% of all new cases in the past week, with some mild cases also appearing among the vaccinated population, according to county data.

Officials are also aware of eight COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the county, including one among residents and staff at the Good Samaritan Emergency Shelter in Santa Maria.

At this time, state mandates require unvaccinated residents to wear masks inside businesses. While local officials also have released an indoor masking recommendation for all residents, among encouraging other precautions, they say increased vaccinations are the only real solution to slowing the rapid spread of COVID-19.

"We need to avoid crowds. We need to reduce travel to essential trips. We need to all wear masks in public indoor settings, and most importantly, we have to work together to convince our friends, family members and neighbors who have not yet gotten the vaccine to get it," Ansorg said.

County Public Health Director Dr. Van Do-Reynoso said officials would consider upgrading the indoor mask recommendation to a mandate if the county begins consistently seeing upward of 46 new daily cases, which previously would have placed the county deep into the state's most-restrictive purple tier.

However, Do-Reynoso said a more effective solution would be for business owners to take responsibility for ensuring that their workforce is vaccinated. She referenced the commitment by Acme Hospitality, which owns nine businesses in Santa Barbara, to increase employee vaccination rates to 100% using incentives like financial prizes.

"I think those efforts by businesses will have a greater return on investment than any masking mandate or recommendation, because again, it gets into that uncomfortable space of who is going to do the enforcement," Do-Reynoso said.

Individual businesses also may choose to require masks of all customers, regardless of local mandates.

All residents age 12 and up are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday, just under 70% of Santa Barbara County's eligible population are partially vaccinated and 61% are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

Just 34% of residents 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated, the lowest rate of all eligible age groups. Around 55% of residents 16 to 49 are fully vaccinated, with a rate between 72% and 77% among residents over the age of 50, county data shows.

Since none of the currently available vaccines are 100% effective in preventing COVID-19, breakthrough cases among vaccinated residents are possible. However, the risk of severe illness or death is much lower for residents who have that protection, Ansorg said.

"Yes, we see some breakthrough infections in people who are vaccinated, however, those cases do not end up in the hospital, and these relatively rare cases are not responsible for spreading the virus through our community," he said.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of vaccination status. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.

While the county's mobile vaccination program will end in August after administering over 12,000 doses at 200 clinics, the state will continue allocating resources for mobile clinics at schools and other locations.