Vaccine appointments for residents 65 and older fill up quickly in Santa Barbara County

A small number of residents ages 65 to 74 in Santa Barbara County had the opportunity to register for COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, with limited appointments filling rapidly at local hospitals and pharmacies.

Due to limited vaccine supplies, most of the county's 40,000 residents who make up the age group may have to wait several weeks for an appointment. Just under 6,000 doses were available this week, with more allocations to be announced in the near future, public health officials said.

"Vaccine supplies are still very limited, and health care providers are simultaneously ensuring those that received a first dose will also be able to receive a second dose," Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.

At this time, first dose appointments are not available at Public Health vaccination sites operating in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara, and not all sites offering appointments were added to the county's vaccine website until Tuesday afternoon.

Sav-On and Vons pharmacies offering vaccine appointments, now all filled, are listed on the department's vaccine website, along with a link to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital's vaccine waitlist and appointment registration links for Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Marian Regional, which receives vaccine allocations directly from the state along with county allocations, offered 3,600 appointments between Thursday and Saturday. Lompoc Valley Medical Center is permitting residents to request an appointment through email, but said they may have to wait to hear back about scheduling.