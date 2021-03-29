Vaccine appointments still available Tuesday to Saturday at Dick Dewees center in Lompoc

Several COVID-19 vaccine appointments remain available over the next five days for eligible Santa Barbara County residents at Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc, county public health officials said Monday.

Sunday marked the first day of a weeklong vaccine clinic at the Dick DeWees center, which will continue until April 3. During that time, approximately 9,450 first vaccine doses are expected to be administered at the site, public health officials said.

Despite appointments usually filling within hours of registration opening, slots still remain available between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., particularly in the afternoon and toward the end of the day, through Saturday.

Registration for appointments at the site originally opened Thursday morning.

At this time, eligible groups include all residents age 50 and older, residents ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and disabilities, and workers in food, agriculture, child care, education and emergency service jobs.

To make an appointment at the Dick DeWees center, visit publichealthsbc.org/community-vaccination-clinics, or call the county hotline at 211 and select option 4 for assistance.

Information about appointments through other providers like hospitals and pharmacies is available at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.