Vaccine opportunities kick off for Santa Barbara County ag, food, education sectors

Santa Barbara County began a new COVID-19 vaccination chapter this week as officials expanded access to agriculture, food, emergency and education sectors in Phase 1B, kicking it off with a vaccination event for 500 farmworkers on Sunday.

The farmworker pilot program, held at the Santa Maria Health Care Center, was organized in collaboration with local advocacy organizations Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project, or MICOP, and Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, or CAUSE.

The groups helped to organize appointments directly with agricultural workers, and provided translation services and other resources in Indigenous languages at the vaccination site.

Vaccines for other Phase 1B sectors

Beginning this week, Santa Barbara County is required to allocate 30% of its vaccine supply to those in Phase 1B, with the remaining 70% to be allocated toward those 65 and older.

Public Health has organized specialized vaccine opportunities over the coming days for those working at grocery stores, the Food Bank, and in emergency services who have face-to-face contact with others. First dose appointments for those sectors have been filled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the county's two operating health sites — Santa Barbara City College's Wake Campus and Hancock College in Santa Maria.