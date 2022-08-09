Former Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso started her new position as chief customer experience officer and health equity officer at CenCal Health on Aug. 1.

CenCal Health contracts with the state to administer Medi-Cal benefits through local care providers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Do-Reynoso, who resigned as head of the Public Health Department in mid-July, will provide strategic leadership as chief customer experience officer, managing member and provider relationships to ensure the long-term growth and success of agency key partnerships, a CenCal spokeswoman said.

In her secondary role with the agency, Do-Reynoso will help to identify diverse needs and perspectives across the health plan’s service area, sponsor improvements that lead to wider access to care for members, and manage member engagement and satisfaction, provider and community partner retention and satisfaction, the spokeswoman added.

“I am thrilled to join CenCal Health, and look forward to collaborating with our partners to advance health equity in every neighborhood so that our communities are the healthiest in California,” Do-Reynoso said.