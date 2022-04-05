Vandenberg Space Force Base was named Monday as one of several installations up for consideration to permanently house a new Space Force training command staffed by 800 personnel.

Vandenberg and five other installations were selected by the Air Force as possible locations for the Space Force Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, according to Air Force officials.

The other locations include Los Angeles Air Force Base; Buckley, Schriever and Peterson Air Force bases in Colorado; and Patrick Air Force Base in Florida.

Air Force officials said the command is one of three units that is responsible for the "deliberate development, education and training of space professionals; development of space warfighting doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures; and the operational test and evaluation" of Space Force systems.

The command includes about 800 personnel but is expected to grow to about 1,500 over the next five years, according to commanding officer Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton.

Until a permanent location is selected, STARCOM is operating out of a transitional location at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, according to the Air Force.

Officials added that site surveys to determine which location is best suited to host STARCOM will begin in late April or early May and that assessments are based on factors related to related to the mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, environment considerations and cost.

Vandenberg would be well-positioned to host STARCOM due to the business partnerships the base has formed within the local community, according to Melissa James, president and CEO of REACH.

“The region has really come together around growing commercial space, and hosting this high-profile Space Force field command would create a new center of gravity in the Central Coast space ecosystem and catalyst for public and private investment," James said. "Vandenberg is already home to the Space Force training mission, Delta 1, and it has room to grow, with infrastructure upgrades in the works and a broad coalition of support for building on its mission."

Prior to Monday's selection, 21 organizations across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties wrote in a June 30, 2021, open letter to Jennifer Miller, acting assistant secretary of the Air Force, that they supported Vandenberg as STARCOM's headquarters and urged officials to consider the base's location.

As the third-largest Air Force installation at more than 100,000 acres, Vandenberg would be the "premiere option" and "ideal fit" for STARCOM because it has the capacity to "add and centralize" Space Force training activities, according to the letter, which included organizations such as Cal Poly, UC Santa Barbara and EconAlliance.

"Vandenberg SFB, on a single installation, should be to US Space Force Training what the multiple Joint Base San Antonio installations are to US Air Force Training," according to the letter.

The organizational structure of STARCOM is composed of five subordinate space deltas, including Space Delta 1, which is focused on training and is located at Vandenberg.

Permanent locations for the other four deltas are also being considered, according to Air Force officials. They include: Delta 10, which develops doctrine and tactics; Delta 11, which conducts live and virtual training operations; Delta 12, which evaluates Space Force capabilities; and Delta 13, which focuses on education.

Patrick Air Force Base is the sole location under consideration for Delta 10, whereas Schriever Space Force Base and Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico are under consideration for the permanent location of Deltas 11 and 12, according to officials.

Once the Space Force establishes the curriculum and structure of Delta 13, it will undergo the Department of the Air Force's process to determine its permanent location, officials added.