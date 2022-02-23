Officials have requested a shelter-in-place for Vandenberg Village residents near Providence Landing Park due to police activity involving a "major incident," according to a Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman.
The shelter-in-place was requested shortly before 2:30 p.m. for residents in the 600 block of Mercury Avenue, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Lompoc Unified School District officials confirmed nearby Maple High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted at 2:37 p.m., Zick said.
Scanner traffic indicated that shots were fired and police were in pursuit of a suspect who was surrounded and not cooperating.
Medics and firefighters were staged nearby at the intersection of Jupiter Avenue and Constellation Road.
At least one person was injured and CalSTAR was enroute to the area, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.