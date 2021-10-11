A fast-moving wildfire reported Monday in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Alisal Reservoir has grown to at least 500 acres, according to officials.
The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. burning near West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road along the Santa Ynez Mountains and approximately 4 miles south of downtown Solvang, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The fire was estimated to be at least 500 acres and approaching 1,000 acres shortly after 4 p.m., according to scanner traffic.
Officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for Arroyo Quemada, Arroyo Hondo, Tajiguas and Refugio State beaches and the canyons above them shortly after 3 p.m.
The fire has moved down the southern slope to directly north of the Tajiguas landfill, according to scanner traffic.
Several fire air and ground units were called, including from Santa Barbara County and the Los Padres National Forest, and ground units were approaching the fire along West Camino Cielo and North and South Refugio Road.
Additional resources were called, including strike teams from San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, several hand crews and at least 10 Hot Shot crews.
Crews reported wind speeds to be at least 15 mph near the location of the fire, which was reported moving at a fast rate of spread, according to scanner traffic.
A command post is being set up at Refugio State Beach.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
