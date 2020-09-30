Vegetation fire near Skyview Motel in Los Alamos caused by person mowing dry brush

A vegetation fire that broke out near the Skyview Motel in Los Alamos on Saturday was caused by a person mowing dry brush with a tractor, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near the motel in the 9100 block of Highway 101, said County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The fire spread uphill, forcing the motel's evacuation, and burned 6.5 acres before forward progress was stopped. County firefighters, a helicopter and a bulldozer aided in protecting the building.

The individual responsible for starting the fire was cited for operating a mower in dry vegetation and burning land that was not their own, according to Bertucelli.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials provided tips for safely operating equipment in wildland areas, including:

Never use mowers with metal blades in dry vegetation;

Use weed trimmers with nylon string;

Mow before 10 a.m., and never mow during critical weather conditions;

Ensure your tractor, mower and equipment is equipped with an approved spark arrestor;

Have a water extinguisher and 46-inch round tip shovel readily available;

Keep a phone nearby to call 911 in case of an emergency.

