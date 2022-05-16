A vegetation fire was reported Monday near the Firestone vineyard on Zaca Station Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 5000 block of Zaca Station Road, according to emergency broadcasts.
Multiple County Fire Department units have responded to the incident, including four medic engines, two dozers, Copter 964, an investigator, a water tender, a hand crew and a battalion.
Upon arrival, officials reported a fire about a 1/4 acre in size, with a potential for 1 to 2 acres of spread.
Power lines were reported down and flames were moving toward a nearby oil rig on an adjacent property, according to emergency broadcasts.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.