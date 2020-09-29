Vehicle rollover reported near Cachuma Lake entrance

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle rollover near the entrance to Cachuma Lake on Highway 154.
The vehicle collided with a guardrail just east of the Lake Cachuma entrance shortly after noon, according to emergency radio scanner reports.
The vehicle's driver was transported to a nearby hospital via American Medical Response ambulance.
Crews now have removed the piece of damaged guardrail from the road.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
