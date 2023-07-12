The Chumash Casino Resort paid the largest jackpot in its history to a Ventura County man who struck it rich on a $1.3 million progressive slot machine in the resort’s Higher Limits room.
According to the winner, who is requesting to remain anonymous, the recent big win represents a second payout since May, when he also hit a $556,000 jackpot playing the same game — just a seat away.
"I came here to win it (the $1.3 million jackpot) after winning the last one ($556K jackpot)," the winner said. "I was just surprised and very glad."
When asked what his plans are for his second large jackpot, he said to share it with his kids and grandkids.
“I’m going to pay for my grandkids’ tuition,” he said. “My granddaughter, who turns 16 in September, is going to get a new car.”
The resort's previous record jackpot was a $1,021,730 pull in 2014.
