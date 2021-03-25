Ventura man killed in head-on collision on Hwy 154 near Cachuma Lake

A 39-year-old Ventura man was killed after he crossed over the double yellow lines and collided head-on with another vehicle early Thursday on Highway 154, just east of Cachuma Lake Village.

The male driver of a 2001 Toyota was traveling westbound on Highway 154 shortly before 4 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he reportedly made an unsafe turning movement and crossed the double yellow lines, according to a preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

As he veered into the eastbound lane, the driver of the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Dodge driven by 34-year-old Ernest Gilbert of Santa Barbara.

The collision killed the Toyota's driver, who remains unidentified, and severely injured Gilbert, according to the CHP report.

Emergency responders found the driver of the Toyota deceased in his vehicle, and Gilbert trapped in his Dodge with a traumatic injury to a lower extremity, according to Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Crews performed a major extrication, and Gilbert was transported to Santa Barbara via ground ambulance. CalSTAR was called out but was unable to fly due to weather conditions, Bertucelli said.

The CHP report indicated both men were wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash, although it's not known whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.