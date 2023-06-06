A Ventura County man plans to splurge on his grandkids after hitting a $556,120 progressive jackpot during a recent trip to the Chumash Casino Resort.
The winner, who prefers to remain anonymous, was playing one of the 2X10X5X Bonus Times progressive machines in the resort’s Higher Limits room on May 25.
He said it was on his second spin that morning that he hit the jackpot for over half a million dollars.
“I was just surprised that the three 10s came up,” the winner said. “Every time I visit, I play that machine and the one next to it that is sitting at $1.3 million.”
Without hesitation, he said he knows what he will do with the money.
“I’m going to buy my granddaughter a new car and give my other two grandkids money for a college fund. Oh, and pay taxes on it,” he said with a chuckle.
The winner, who says he frequents the Chumash Casino Resort once a month, had high praise for the resort’s staff.
“I enjoy coming up here to the casino and I do pretty good here,” he said. “The cashiers and slot attendants are always good to me and friendly, and my host Tiffany, she’s been great.”
The Chumash Casino Resort also conducts its weekly $100,000 Wheels Car + Free Play Giveaway. The contest will feature the Toyota Highlander on June 11, 18 and 25.