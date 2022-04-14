Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday to visit with the men and women in the Space Force and United States Space Command.
Harris also will receive briefings on their work advancing national security, according to the media advisory.
Her visit will be the first presidential stop at Vandenberg since Mike Pence came in 2019. Prior visits include Dan Quayle in 1991, Hubert Humphery in 1967 and Lyndon Johnson in 1961.
Other famous political visits include President John F. Kennedy in March 1962 and Soviet Premier Nikita Khruschev in 1959.