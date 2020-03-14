Vickie Gill threw efforts behind reopening of Los Alamos Library

Vickie Gill started volunteering as a child at the behest of her parents. By the age of 10, she was volunteering at church to get out of sitting through sermons.

Decades on, the 2020 Santa Ynez Valley Volunteer of the Year for Education gives freely of her time and energy as co-founder of Friends of Los Alamos Public Library, a driving force behind the library’s 2015 reopening, and volunteer coordinator for a thriving after-school tutoring program.

“I believe all politics are local and you can only impact what you see. In a town of 2,000 people where you can know almost everyone in town, you can really make an impact. It’s a good feeling. It’s powerful,” Gill said.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in San Jose, Gill has no problem finding her way around big cities, but she said most of her life has been spent in small towns.

“In a small town, you can really become part of the community, and when you see something that needs to be done, some way you can help, you can do something about it,” Gill said.

She began teaching in 1972, not long after a high school guidance counselor scoffed at her career plan.