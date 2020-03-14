Vickie Gill threw efforts behind reopening of Los Alamos Library

Vickie Gill started volunteering as a child at the behest of her parents. By the age of 10, she was volunteering at church to get out of sitting through sermons.
Decades on, the 2020 Santa Ynez Valley Volunteer of the Year for Education gives freely of her time and energy as co-founder of Friends of Los Alamos Public Library, a driving force behind the library’s 2015 reopening, and volunteer coordinator for a thriving after-school tutoring program.
“I believe all politics are local and you can only impact what you see. In a town of 2,000 people where you can know almost everyone in town, you can really make an impact. It’s a good feeling. It’s powerful,” Gill said.
Born in Los Angeles and raised in San Jose, Gill has no problem finding her way around big cities, but she said most of her life has been spent in small towns.
“In a small town, you can really become part of the community, and when you see something that needs to be done, some way you can help, you can do something about it,” Gill said.
She began teaching in 1972, not long after a high school guidance counselor scoffed at her career plan.
“I was a terrible student. I was the worst-behaved kid in junior high and high school because I was bored out of my mind, but I always knew I was going to be a teacher,” Gill said.
She began her teaching career in 1972 in Monterey, taught 17 years in the backwoods of Tennessee, eight years at Dunn School and served teacher-mentor at Orcutt Academy for most of a decade. She never lost sight of those childhood days spent classrooms, what worked for her and, more particularly, what didn’t.
“I knew what would have made me go along with the program, so classroom management came easy to me,” Gill said.
She raised three daughters, all of whom now work for nonprofits and volunteer in their communities.
“The kids are watching, and what’s important to you will become important to them,” Gill said.
After half a decade living in Los Alamos, Gill and Stephan Bedford joined forces for what became a two-year campaign to resurrect the community’s long-shuttered library.
“We were talking about how much we loved to read, but that there was no library here. Of course, in this little town, we have a lot of people who are really struggling. The gift of a library is that it’s a place where anyone can go. It belongs to everyone,” Gill said.
While they were driving forces, Gill said the effort succeeded because the community stepped up to donate, lobby for, even build the library. Volunteered services have spanned interior design to garden design, book straighteners and dusters to artists curating the local art display.
“The volunteers in this town are phenomenal. Not all of our volunteers want to work with children, and that’s fine. Some will shelve books, build, or help with fundraising. We have lots of other needs and it’s very touching to see the community step up to meet those needs. Everybody wants to feel useful and everyone really does want to help,” Gill said.
Even once the stacks were stocked and doors opened, Gill couldn’t stop finding needs and filling them. She started the library’s after-school tutoring program which now includes 10 adult volunteers who work with student recommended by teachers.
“It’s very touching to me when I walk in here and there are groups of people tutoring kids or people working on the computer, seniors reading magazines, kids on the floor turning the pages,” Gill said.
Now truly retired, there’s no telling what Gill will get up to next, but she encourages her fellow Baby Boomers to step up with her.
“Unleash the Baby Boomers! We’re the big lump going through right now, all retiring, and we all have something to offer. Look for something that matches your talents, and go do it,” Gill said.