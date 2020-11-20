Video: FAQ and safety tips for holiday travel, gatherings during Covid-19

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg answers a couple of questions about holiday travel and gatherings, offering a few tips on how to avoid transmission of the coronavirus.

Dr. Ansorg also highlights the County's recommendations and directives concerning holiday gatherings and travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

See more updates from Santa Barbara County on their YouTube page, here - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0MKBRS7teISJ5iGufoc_Iw

