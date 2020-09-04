You have permission to edit this article.
Vikings of Solvang donate $4K to Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program
Vikings of Solvang donate $4K to Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program

Vikings Therapeutic Riding grant

Some of the protective gear purchased using a Vikings of Solvang grant is displayed at the Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Center by, from left, instructor Amy Melone, student and board member Marie Stoll riding therapy horse Hawk, program assistant Shelley Stolpman, Vikings Chief Richard Kline, Vikings secretary Mike Peterson, Therapeutic Riding Executive Director Robin Serritslev and Vikings treasurer Rick Krost.

 Contributed Photo, Paul Mathies

Vikings of Solvang recently donated $4,000 to help the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program buy protective supplies and equipment to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Therapeutic Riding Program provides equine-assisted activities for children and adults with physical, cognitive, social, emotional and other life challenges, regardless of their ability to pay.

“Once we obtain the supplies, we will be ready and able to reopen to our students with special needs on a modified basis,” a program spokeswoman said. “We are close to raising enough funds in our Cowboy Ride-A-Thon to bring our students back for the remainder of the year.”

About 70% of the students are on need-based scholarships, she added.

The program, which offers lessons four days a week at the Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Center, has been in operation 30 years and holds a premier accredited status from the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International.

Vikings of Solvang is a nonprofit organization founded in 1974 to help local people and groups with medically related needs and since then has provided more than $3 million in aid through tax-deductible donations from members and the community.

“Grants like this are the fulfillment of our mission, and we’re grateful that we can help,” Vikings Chief Richard Kline said, adding the group had $90,000 available to disburse in grants this year.

Grants have helped build wheelchair ramps, provide prosthetic limbs, buy disabled-accessible vehicles, pay insurance deductibles and fill many other needs.

Grants have helped build wheelchair ramps, provide prosthetic limbs, buy disabled-accessible vehicles, pay insurance deductibles and fill many other needs.

To apply for a Vikings grant, donate to the group’s endowment fund or get more information, go to www.vikingcharitiesinc.com or contact Kline at rskcom@aol.com or 213-716-1111.

