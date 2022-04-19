The Vikings of Solvang recently donated $5,000 to the food distribution program at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang, where volunteers have served more than 110,000 people since March 2020.
The Bethania food program is part of the USDA Emergency Food Distribution Program and receives food from the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Veggie Rescue.
But donations allow the program to purchase supplemental food, including baby formula, as well as diapers and feminine hygiene and incontinence products.
“We are an all-volunteer distribution program … so donations go directly into the cost of running the program, said Bethania Church member Linda Marzullo, who helps lead the program, which she said has been a real eye-opener.
“Currently, we have 1,092 households enrolled in our distribution program,” Marzullo said. “Households vary in how often they choose to receive food [from] every week … to every six weeks to two months.”
She said clients consist of teenagers, intact families, single-parent households, the disabled, elderly and homeless, with ages ranging from birth to 102.
Vikings Chief Max Hanberg said the latest donation was in addition to $5,000 the organization donated to the Bethania program last year.
“Too many local people, including many children, are at risk of going to bed hungry,” Hanberg said. “The Bethania program has been an important effort throughout the COVID pandemic.”
Donations to the program can be made on the church website at www.bethanialutheran.net, designating “food distribution” as the category, or by mailing them to Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road, Solvang, CA 93463, and earmarked for food distribution.
For more information, contact Marzullo at 805-688-5219.
The Vikings of Solvang is a nonprofit organization that provides help for the medically related needs of qualified individuals and organizations countywide and has distributed more than $3 million in aid since 1974.
To apply for help from the Vikings, donate to the endowment fund or obtain more information, visit www.vikingscharitiesinc.com.