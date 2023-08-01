A year after locals said farewell to Solvang's long-running Wheels ‘N’ Windmills car show, Viking Charities has announced a new chapter in classic car tradition, the Vikings Classic car show.

Wheels ‘N’ Windmills committee members Dan Hoagland and Ed Grand decided after a successful 16-year run to make the 2022 car show their last, in order to spend more time with family, and work on personal projects.

Richard Kline, Solvang Viking past chief and current member, said in an effort to pick up where their predecessors left off and continue the important tradition for car show enthusiasts, the local community and the economy, the 212-member Vikings of Solvang are launching the Vikings Classic car show in October.

The three-day event will kick off Friday, Oct. 6, in Buellton and run through Sunday, Oct. 8, in the neighboring towns of Solvang and Santa Ynez.

Much like its Wheels ‘N’ Windmills predecessor, the Vikings Classic serves as a community fundraiser benefitting local charitable causes.

According to Kline, all proceeds from the event will go to the Endowment Fund of Vikings of Solvang, a 49-year-old social and philanthropic nonprofit organization. The fund provides support to the medically-related needs of qualified individuals and health care organizations in the Santa Ynez Valley and throughout Santa Barbara County.

Solvang Viking Roger Lane, long-time car enthusiast and former Wheels ‘N’ Windmills car show participant, has tendered his commitment to bringing back car show tradition to the Valley as co-chair of the inaugural event.

Lane more recently showed his 1973 Dodge Dart Sport 340 in the final Wheels 'N' Windmills Car Show in 2022.

"We’re dedicated to making the VCCCS weekend fun, memorable, and a must-do event for participants and spectators," he said.

Starting on Friday, Oct. 6, car enthusiasts and all members of the community are invited to attend a gala fundraising dinner at Mendenhall’s Motor Museum of Gasoline Pumps and Petroliana in Buellton.

A Santa Maria-style barbecue top-sirloin meal with all the sides will be prepared by the Vikings of Solvang BBQ Team, and guests will be treated to dessert and a hosted "super premium" local beer and wine bar. Optional silent and live auctions will feature one-of- a-kind items. Tickets to the dinner event are $100 per person.

On Saturday, downtown Solvang will again transform into a classic car — and motorcycle — mecca as more than 200 impeccably restored pre-1990, stock and customized vehicles of every make, model and type will fill the streets. The lineup will include hot rods, sports cars, muscle cars, vans, pickups, trucks, motorcycles and other special interest vehicles.

Admission to the car show is free to the general public, Kline noted.

Other featured activities will include music throughout the day, a Viking Classic beer and wine garden and Viking burger bar. The locally-famous Vikings of Solvang longboat parade float will be on display for inspection and tour. Additionally, a family “Poker Walk,” courtesy of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, will be offered, and an optional 50/50 ticket raffle will be held.

Later in the afternoon, an awards ceremony is set to take place in Solvang Park, where the decisions of independent judges — not affiliated with the event or any participating club — will be announced, determining the winners in more than two dozen categories including muscle, sport and truck.

The three-day event will conclude Sunday in the township of Santa Ynez, featuring a cost-free “sneak peek,” behind-the- scenes tour of custom private and commercial garages in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Ahead of the tour, attendees will convene at Santa Ynez High School's Pirate Auto Shop to pick up a list of participating garages to tour.

Following the tour, a community barbecue will be held at the Pirate Garage at 1 p.m., with lunch tickets offered at $10 each.

Funds raised from the Sunday event benefit the Santa Ynez High School Pirate Garage.

Car show participant applications and additional information are available online at www.vikingcharitiesinc.com/carshow.