Vikings of Solvang will host a community blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 21 and 22, at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall in response to the urgent need for donations of all blood types.

Blood drawing will be handled by professionals with Vitalant Blood Services, the nation's largest independent, nonprofit organization, according to reports.

“The Vikings rely on the generous people in the Santa Ynez Valley for a successful blood drive,” said 2022 Viking chief Max Hanberg. “The free dinner is our way to thank you for your support — and for your donation of blood for those who need it.”

As a gift, each donor will receive a $25 dinner voucher redeemable the same night at participating local restaurants, courtesy of the Vikings and participating restaurants.

Donors — who must be healthy and at least 18 years old — are asked to eat and drink plenty of water before arriving, and to bring photo identification.

Central Coast blood supplies plummet, more donations needed Blood supplies on the Central Coast have plummeted by 50% this summer, prompting Vitalant to declare an emergency shortage and ask for more blood, platelet and plasma donations.

According to Vitalant, all blood and patient donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered still are eligible to donate their convalescent plasma, which the company says may be able to help patients currently fighting the virus.

Walk-ins are welcome if time allows, however, Vitalant urges donors to make reservations in advance to prevent an extended waiting time and limit contact with others during in-person registration.

To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org and enter blood drive code 1081. Select a time on either Sept. 21 or 22.

Appointments may also be made by calling 805-542-8500.

For more information, contact Blood Drive Chairman Kim Jensen at 805-266-8768.