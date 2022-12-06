Volunteers are invited to participate in the countywide homeless point-in-time count from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The count is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day. The event is organized by the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care (CoC), in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SBACT).

Teams of volunteers will canvass assigned routes throughout Santa Barbara County and will briefly document who is experiencing homelessness. This information is used to plan local homeless assistance systems, justify funding and raise public awareness.

All volunteers are required to attend a virtual training session. In this one-hour session, volunteers will learn more about the importance of the count, review canvassing best practices, explore the point-in-time survey tool, FAQs and more. To make this training as accessible as possible, the online trainings are at varied days and times between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20. Only one training is required. To volunteer, sign up at https://countyofsb.pointintime.info/. The final day to sign up to volunteer is Jan. 19, 2023.

“As our community emerges from the pandemic, it is important that we have an understanding of how it has impacted our unhoused neighbors,” said Jett Black-Maertz, Housing Program Specialist with the County of Santa Barbara Community Services Department. “The count influences everything from services offered to funding available to our area. It is important we have an accurate count and we cannot do that without the help of volunteers.”

The Continuum of Care (CoC) Program is designed to promote community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness; provide funding for efforts by nonprofit providers and local governments to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused to homeless individuals, families and communities by homelessness. CoC promotes access to and effect utilization of mainstream programs by homeless individuals and families; and support self-sufficiency among individuals and families experiencing Homelessness.

For more information or planning to participate visit https://countyofsb.pointintime.info/