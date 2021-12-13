Volunteers to help count the number of homeless people throughout Santa Barbara County are being sought for the annual Point-in-Time Count set for Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Several hundred volunteers are needed to conduct the app-based survey from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. that day by seeking out and talking with homeless individuals and families.
United Way of Santa Barbara County has spearheaded the annual count in the past, but this year the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care will assume that role, a Northern Santa Barbara County United Way spokesman said.
However, United Way will continue to be involved by providing support and guidance.
The Point-in-Time Count is essential to bringing resources to the county to address homelessness, as information collected by volunteers is used to plan local assistance systems as well as raise public awareness about the plight of homeless citizens, the spokesman said.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up as teams, but individuals are welcome to sign up and will be assigned to a team, which in turn will be assigned a specific area to canvass for the count.
Virtual training will be provided for all volunteers in January.
To volunteer, visit https://countyofsb.pointintime.info/.
