Monday is the deadline for citizens to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election, and to help those who need to register, Santa Barbara County Elections Division offices will be open on two Saturdays before Election Day.
Offices will be open Oct. 22 and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., said Joe Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.
Official vote-by-mail ballots have been sent to all active registered voters in the county, and Holland urged those who have not received their ballots to check their registration status by visiting https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or calling the County Elections Division at toll-free at 800-722-8683.
Holland said voters should update their registration if they have moved or changed their names.
Registering to vote by the Oct. 24 deadline will ensure voters will receive all election information they need to cast a ballot.
Holland said all California residents are eligible to vote as long as they are a United States citizen and at least 18 on or before the Nov. 8 election day.
Citizens have multiple ways to register to vote, including online at https://registertovote.ca.gov and using paper applications available at most U.S. post offices, the Department of Motor Vehicles and County Elections Division offices.
Elections Division office locations and their hours are:
• Santa Maria — 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
• Lompoc — 401 E. Cypress St., Room 102; Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
• Santa Barbara — 4440-A Calle Real; Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who miss the Oct. 24 deadline can still cast a ballot through the provisional registration process through Election Day.
Citizens can register and cast a provisional ballot only at Elections Division offices and at polling places.
For more information about the election, registration and voting, visit the county’s election website at www.countyofsb.org/164/Elections or the California Secretary of State’s Office website at www.sos.ca.gov/elections.
Those with questions or need assistance can call 800-722-8683 or 805-568-2200.