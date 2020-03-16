Votes cast in county expected to set record for primary election

With a record number of registered voters, it appears Santa Barbara County also will set a record for the number of votes cast in a primary election as a result of the March 3 balloting.
Although the percentage of registered voters who cast ballots in the presidential primary election likely will not surpass the percentage in the February 2008 presidential primary, the increase in registered voters will likely put the number of votes cast into record territory, said Joe Holland, county registrar of voters.
But the increase in votes was easily handled by new equipment installed by the County Elections Office prior to the election, Holland said, allowing the county to avoid problems experienced in other areas like Los Angeles County.
With a second update on ballot counting filed Friday, outcomes from the election didn’t change, although the number of votes various candidates received grew slightly and some percentages shifted by tenths of a percent.
Ballots included in the second update were almost all vote-by-mail ballots, plus a few provisional ballots, Holland said.
As of Wednesday, the county still had about 21,000 ballots to be counted, which included around 10,000 vote-by-mail ballots, approximately 10,000 provisional ballots and some 800 that were cast at the polls but, for one reason or another, couldn’t be deposited in the ballot box and were separated for hand counting.
“Not all the provisional ballots will be counted, but the vast majority will,” Holland said, anticipating that some provisionals will be disqualified.
During the previous record-setting primary election in 2008, the county had 121,000 ballots cast but only 185,000 registered voters, resulting in a turnout of 57.7%.
On Friday, the California Secretary of State’s Office showed the county had 226,923 registered voters — the most ever, thanks to a rush of registrations as the primary election approached — and 109,779 ballots were cast March 3.
That put voter turnout at 48.4%, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, but Holland said he expects that to rise to about 55%.
“It looks like we’re going to get over 125,000 ballots cast,” he said. “That would be a record in Santa Barbara County for a primary.”
Voting went smoothly in Santa Barbara County with its new voting equipment and software.
Holland noted San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties have the same new equipment and system as Santa Barbara County, and the voting process ran just as smoothly in those counties as it did here.
“It functioned really well,” Holland said. “All of the equipment is consolidated at Election Central, so the high-speed scanners were much faster than the old system.”
But it didn’t really have an impact on how fast the results were posted, he said.
“Just because we still have to drive down the paper ballots from the North County,” Holland explained. “But because we still use paper ballots, there were no lines on Election Day. … L.A. and some of the bigger counties had some problems.”
Despite consolidating its 4,500 precincts and 2,800 polling locations at 970 voting centers and spending $300 million on a new electronic voting system, Los Angeles County’s election was plagued with technical glitches and delays that kept voters waiting half an hour or longer to cast a ballot.