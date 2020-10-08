Waivers approved for Santa Ynez schools; Santa Barbara County reports 24 COVID-19 cases

Reopening waivers for elementary school students now have been approved for three schools in the Santa Ynez Valley, the California Department of Public Health reported Wednesday evening.

Ballard Elementary School, Santa Ynez Valley Charter School and Los Olivos Elementary School all received approval to bring students back to the classroom over the past week, along with several schools in the Santa Barbara area.

Under this state waiver process, schools who receive approval for safe reopening plans from both the county and state public health departments can resume in-person learning for grades K-6.

By Tuesday, however, Santa Barbara County is expected to meet the two-week mark in the state's red tier, allowing for the reopening of all grade levels at schools, without the need for state approval.

In order to remain in the red tier, the county will need to maintain low COVID-19 case rates and positivity rates, as well as perform enough COVID-19 testing throughout the county.

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 24 COVID-19 cases.

The total number of cases in the county is now 9,387, with 126 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.