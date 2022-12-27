A high-pressure ridge that pushed temperatures into the 80-degree range on Christmas Day gave way to a low-pressure trough that brought cooler temperatures and rain to northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday morning.

Rainfall that began around 9 a.m. in Guadalupe and Santa Maria fell steadily throughout most of the day as it moved southward, but it lacked the high winds that characterized the last storm that hit the second weekend of December.

Still, single-vehicle spinouts, rollovers and crashes were reported throughout the day from Gaviota to San Luis Obispo.

By noon, 2 to 4 inches of water was reportedly flooding Highway 101 just north of San Luis Obispo, and Solomon Road in Orcutt was reported flooding around 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office for Los Angeles predicted 1 to 2 inches of precipitation could fall on the lowland areas, with 2 to 4 inches in the foothills and mountains, of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties by the time the rain was expected to slack off early Wednesday morning.

Forecasters said showers may continue off and on through Friday, with another significant storm possible on the weekend.

“The [Global Forecast System and European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts] models indicate moderate to heavy rain through this evening, ending tonight with a break on Wednesday,” John Lindsey, retired Diablo Canyon Power Plant meteorologist, agreed Tuesday.

“Scattered showers will develop Thursday and Friday before another storm arrives on New Year’s Eve and Day,” he said.

A flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for coastal areas as far inland as Santa Ynez Valley from the Monterey County line to the Ventura County line through late Tuesday afternoon.

The advisory warned of flooding in urban and small streams as well as across roadways from excessive rainfall, notably in Santa Maria and Santa Ynez Valley and points along Highway 101.

A small craft advisory was also issued for coastal waters, and forecasters warned of high surf, reaching 10 to 14 feet, and strong rip currents along the Central Coast into Wednesday.

As of 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s rainfall summary showed totals, in inches, of 0.65 in Santa Maria, 1.00 in Lompoc, 0.48 in Guadalupe, 0.73 in Orcutt, 0.78 at Cachuma Lake, 0.91 on Figueroa Mountain and 0.77 on San Marcos Pass.

Other totals included 0.90 in Los Alamos, 0.59 in Casmalia, 0.76 in Los Olivos, 0.80 in Santa Ynez, 0.77 in Solvang, 0.85 in Sisquoc, 0.41 in New Cuyama, 0.67 at Twitchell Reservoir, 0.86 on Harris Grade, 0.83 in Happy Canyon and 0.94 on Burton Mesa.

Spinouts, rollovers, off-the-road crashes

Most of the vehicle crashes, rollovers and spinouts resulted in minor or no injuries, according to California Highway Patrol reports.

The spate of collisions began about 9:30 a.m. when a black double-cab Chevrolet Avalanche crashed head-on into a tree inside the drainage basin at Stowell Road and Depot Street, but the Santa Maria Police Department had no information about it.

A witness said the driver was in his 30s, and a Fire Department spokesman said he was transported to a hospital, but he didn’t know the extent of his injuries nor why he was driving in the drainage basin.

The CHP fielded reports of cars spinning out on Highway 101 just south and just north of the Gaviota Tunnel, a two-car crash inside the tunnel and a vehicle that went off the road north of the tunnel and ended up in a ravine a couple hundred feet from the roadway.

Rollover crashes were reported at the Highway 101 junction with Highway 166, which led to a second vehicle crashing into debris, and in Pismo Beach.

A black-and-red semitruck pulling a silver box trailer also reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic on Highway 1 between Division Street and the Santa Maria River, running a white Hyundai Sonata off the road and through a fence.

The truck driver didn’t stop, and it was unclear if the semi’s failure to stay on the right side of the road was related to the rain.

Single-vehicle crashes were reported within 10 minutes of each other at the San Antonio Road East intersections with Highway 135 and Highway 1 about the same time a crash occurred at the Santa Maria River Bridge that backed up northbound Highway 101 traffic.

A vehicle reportedly spun out on Highway 101 just north of Highway 154, went over the side and down an embankment, where it ended up on its roof 50 to 100 feet from the roadway, and another vehicle went off the road on Highway 154 at Foxen Canyon Road and overturned but ultimately ended up on its wheels.