Warnings issued for excessive heat this weekend in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a health alert Thursday for high temperatures expected to hit the Central Coast this weekend.

However, those planning to seek relief by heading for the coastline are advised the county health officer has issued an order closing all beaches to passive recreational use through Labor Day.

The alert follows the National Weather Service excessive heat warning issued for the county, effective from 10 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday in most areas.

Forecasters are calling for highs of 84 Saturday, 93 Sunday and 91 Monday in Santa Maria.

Lompoc is expected to be a bit cooler but still under the warning for the same period, with the forecast highs 79 Saturday, 87 Sunday and 83 Monday.

But the excessive heat warning starts Friday and extends through Monday for the Santa Ynez Valley, where highs are predicted to hit 96 Friday, 101 Saturday, 107 Sunday and 104 Monday, and the Cuyama Valley, where forecast highs are 98 Friday, 102 Saturday and 104 Sunday and Monday.

The Public Health Department is urging residents to take the necessary safety measures to avoid heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Those include wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; drinking plenty of cool, nonalcoholic beverages without caffeine; and limiting outdoor activity, wearing sunscreen and taking regular breaks in the shade or air-conditioned rooms.

Residents are also encouraged to check on their neighbors and take care of those who might not be aware of the danger or capable of reacting properly, including the elderly, young children and pets.