'We need a voice': Hundreds participate in peaceful protest, march through Lompoc

Hundreds of Lompoc community members of various races and backgrounds joined together Tuesday in a powerful show of unity for a peaceful protest and march to demand an end to racial injustice and police brutality.

At least 400 people took part in the rally, which was arranged by several local young adults in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by police officers on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

With many of the marchers carrying signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and basic human rights, the energized crowd made its way from Ryon Park to the Lompoc Police Station and then up the entire span of North H Street before concluding back at Ryon Park.

“We need a voice; everyone needs to speak up,” Fabio Genovese, who helped organize the protest, said to the crowd before it took off from Ryon Park. “If ever there was a time in our lifetime, this is the time.”

That sense of urgency and desire to be heard carried through the entire event, which lasted more than four hours.

“Are you guys mad?” Raelyn Person, another of the organizers, asked the attendees. “I’m f**king mad.”

Despite anger and frustration that was expressed by many involved in the protest, the event was free of the violence or looting that has come to mark other recent protests across the country. Locally, a protest Sunday in Santa Maria began as a peaceful one but escalated as more people joined later that night, leading to vandalism and rioting.

Several businesses along Ocean Avenue and North H Street in Lompoc had their windows boarded as a precaution Tuesday evening.