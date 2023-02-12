When we were (all) coming out of the strictest period of the COVID lockdown — to slowly and cautiously recommence our social interactions, I would sometimes hear people explain that they were continuing to stay away from various events, restaurants and get-togethers because they still didn’t feel safe or comfortable in public gatherings.

I fully understand and completely respect that because we all do what we think is best, in that regard. Then, I would see those same people at an event, restaurant or public place, and they would further explain that “this is different” because of this, that, or the other.

I realized that, while health and safety matters are a real consideration, more often it comes down to a matter of how, where and with whom we choose to spend our time.

It demonstrated how inconsistent we are with our principles and standards, and how, often times, whether we decide to uphold or apply them is a matter of convenience, profit, or pressure.

I thought of that today when I saw an article about how ultra-processed foods are linked to an increased risk of cancer.

I thought about how appalled we get, and rightfully so, when it comes to gun violence, hate crimes, police brutality, war, terrorism, and bullying, and how fired up we get about wanting to stop the perpetrators.

In cases where it’s a person or a group of people, say, a white supremacist, a skinhead, a homophobe, an anti-Semite, an Islamic fundamentalist, or a deranged dictator, then by all means, let’s put a stop to it. But when it comes to the sales and marketing of food and products that when eaten or used contribute to disease and death on a mass scale, we let it slide and don’t take it nearly as serious.

Normally, when writing a column such as this, I would spend an evening of exhaustive research gathering facts and figures to help get my point across, but in this instance, the exact numbers are not important.

We KNOW that millions of people die each year from heart disease, cancer and stroke. We also know what causes or contributes to these diseases. We know that (too much) fast food, processed food, greasy food, sugary drinks, foods high in trans-fats and calories and low in nutrients, are a leading cause of heart disease and stroke.

We know that the chemicals in plastics and pesticides, in fuel emissions and fertilizers, in solvents and sealers, and cookware and cosmetics are carcinogenic, meaning they can and often do cause cancer.

We put labels on foods to indicate that they are high in fats, sugar or sodium, and we list the ingredients in household and personal care products. But we don’t come right out and say that eating or using this stuff increases your risk of having a heart attack, getting cancer, or dying like we did with cigarettes when a clearly-worded warning "smoking is hazardous to your health" was used.

The major political parties in this country have their laundry list of issues and where they stand in regard to those issues. Those platforms include things like immigration, taxes, abortion, defense spending, jobs, crime, law enforcement, and health care — which mostly just refers to how much we pay for insurance, prescription drugs, office visits, and diagnostic tests. But where is the mention of the No. 1 and 2 killers of Americans?

In the past month, we’ve had more than 50 mass shootings. We mostly attribute it, now, to mental health issues, but do we ask how and why all the mental illness?

There’s plenty to suggest that toxic chemicals, and the whole world of computer technology (including social media and virtual reality) contribute to stress and dis-ease, but do we take it seriously?

We’re big on grandstanding against things that threaten our safety and freedom, but not when it comes to diseases of lifestyle and convenience, which is why I say we’re inconsistent with our principles and values.

