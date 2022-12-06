More than a dozen local volunteers with We Support Troops, Inc. recently gathered at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall to box holiday care packages for troops and their canine partners deployed overseas.
According to volunteer Lindalee Baumgarten, the group filled 189 boxes with a number of items including snacks, hygiene items for both men and women, batteries, flashlights, an assortment of clothing, books, DVDs, special treats and requested items for canines.
The troops will receive their care packages in time for the Christmas holiday.
The nonprofit each month sends care packages to troops deployed to countries such as Poland — where troops are conducting exercises with NATO — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Djibouti (Horn of Africa).
Donations are currently being sought for the 2023 season as the nonprofit relies solely on donations to purchase and ship care packages.
Both non-perishable products and monetary donations can be made directly to "We Support The Troops, Inc.," for the benefit of U.S. soldiers abroad, and can be mailed to Pat Sullivan, P.O. Box 915, Santa Ynez, CA, 93460; tax ID number 81-1086410.
For more information, contact We Support the Troops founder and retired USAF, Col. Pat Sullivan at 805-688-8404.