Related to this story

Most Popular

Buellton Area CHP officers conducting enhanced patrols
Crime and Courts

Buellton Area CHP officers conducting enhanced patrols

  • Updated

Officers are being deployed on enhanced enforcement patrols along highways 101, 1, 154, 246 and 192, as well as such problem roadways as Ballard Canyon Road, looking for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, making unsafe turns and passing unsafely, the spokesman said.