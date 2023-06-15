Santa Ynez Valley nonprofit Women's Environmental Watch recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Catherine Allen at the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School’s Scholarship Awards Ceremony.
Allen was born and raised in the Valley and plans to study environmental engineering at the University of Georgia with the hopes of working in urban planning or architecture, she said.
Allen is a member of the National Honor Society at Santa Ynez High, where she also played volleyball and soccer.
Since 2012, WE Watch has awarded scholarships to graduating Santa Ynez Valley High School seniors interested in land use and other environmental issues.
Those eligible are invited to apply. Examples of college study areas include biology/environmental science, agriculture, architecture, green construction.
For more information, visit www.we-watch.org