'We will be heard': Local leaders recognized as fifth Lompoc Peace Prize nominees for social justice action

A group of young citizen leaders is being recognized as the fifth nominee for the 11th annual Lompoc Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize by the Valley of the Flowers Church for their work in social justice.

The five leaders — Anthony Vickery, 21, Kongie Richardson, Keith Joseph, 24, Raelyn Pearson, 23, and Jason Bryson — were responsible for organizing and delivering one of Lompoc's largest peaceful demonstrations for social justice following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes on Memorial Day.

Despite the high emotion, no vandalism occurred, officials said.

After the killing of Floyd went viral, Vickery recalled the impact.

"I was really sad," Vickery said. "My thought was, 'How would my family feel if that happened to me?' If nobody was going to stand up, I had to."

Two days later, Vickery and Richardson rallied three dozen friends to make posters, some reading, "You don‘t have to be Black to be Outraged“ and "Black Lives Matter,“ and posted them throughout town that same evening.

"People were calling me,“ Vickery remembered. "They said signs were taken down, and asked me what to do.“