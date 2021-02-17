Weather delays arrival of vaccines to Santa Barbara County; appointments rescheduled

Severe weather conditions throughout the country have prolonged delays of Moderna vaccine deliveries to Santa Barbara County, causing nearly 2,000 upcoming appointments at Public Health vaccination sites to be rescheduled for next week, officials said Wednesday.

"Orders are being held until weather conditions permit carriers to resume vaccine shipments. [The] California Department of Public Health has indicated that they do not have information on expected delivery time frames for the order, however they will communicate as soon as shipments of all held orders are resumed," county Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.

On Tuesday, county officials announced that 800 Wednesday appointments in Santa Maria were canceled and rescheduled for next week, with further shipment delays resulting in the cancellation of 1,200 more appointments scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Santa Barbara and Lompoc sites.

According to Ruiz, public health employees are contacting every individual with a canceled appointment to alert them of the situation and reschedule for a future date.

As of Wednesday, 66,787 vaccine doses have been administered in Santa Barbara County, according to state vaccine data. More information about COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County is available at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.