Weather delays arrival of vaccines to Santa Barbara County; appointments rescheduled

Severe weather conditions throughout the country have prolonged delays of Moderna vaccine deliveries to Santa Barbara County, causing nearly 2,000 upcoming appointments at Public Health vaccination sites to be rescheduled for next week, officials said Wednesday.
"Orders are being held until weather conditions permit carriers to resume vaccine shipments. [The] California Department of Public Health has indicated that they do not have information on expected delivery time frames for the order, however they will communicate as soon as shipments of all held orders are resumed," county Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.
On Tuesday, county officials announced that 800 Wednesday appointments in Santa Maria were canceled and rescheduled for next week, with further shipment delays resulting in the cancellation of 1,200 more appointments scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Santa Barbara and Lompoc sites.
According to Ruiz, public health employees are contacting every individual with a canceled appointment to alert them of the situation and reschedule for a future date.
As of Wednesday, 66,787 vaccine doses have been administered in Santa Barbara County, according to state vaccine data. More information about COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County is available at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
Public health officials in San Luis Obispo County also warned residents that some of the 8,000 upcoming appointments scheduled for next week could end up being canceled as a result of vaccine shipment delays.
"We are hopeful that we will still see those doses in time, but it is possible that some of our appointments later in the week … if we do not get that additional shipment, may have to be postponed," county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said.
While appointment dates may change, registration for 3,200 first-dose appointments for San Luis Obispo County residents 65 and older will be available at 9 a.m. Thursday online at RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments, or by calling 805-534-2444 or 805-781-4280.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths from the illness on Wednesday.
COVID-19 cases in the county now total 31,067, with 596 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
The five additional deaths included two residents from Orcutt, two from Santa Maria and one from Santa Barbara. Four individuals were over the age of 70 and one was between the ages of 50 and 69.
As of Wednesday, 381 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county, according to county data.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to steadily drop along with daily case rates. In total, 104 individuals are hospitalized, including 22 individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 135 out of 10,506 total cases remain active and 146 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, 32 out of 1,626 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 80 out of 3,258 total cases remain active and 40 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 27 out of 912 total cases remain active and 15 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 15 out of 1,206 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Of the 19,248 total confirmed cases in the county, 813 remain active, according to county public health data.
