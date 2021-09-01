'We're so excited': Santa Maria Elks Rodeo kicks off four-day run Thursday night

Elks Rodeo is back.

After the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition, the 78th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo takes center stage this weekend, kicking off its four-day run Thursday night.

“We’re so excited,” said Santa Maria Elks Recreation Chief Operations Officer Tina Tonascia. “It’s been far too long. We can’t wait for everyone to come back out – all the people, the cowboys and cowgirls, the rodeo performers. It’s going to be a great rodeo with concerts every night, new acts and lots of action.

“We have a patriotic theme this year. We plan a special tribute to the American worker each night, saluting all the people who have kept the country going since COVID hit last year.”

To keep everyone safe, the Elks are following COVID-19 masking requirements and other public health guidelines.

Each day’s entertainment begins with a pre-rodeo concert on the midway.

Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Sound Investment takes the stage; Friday at 5:30 p.m. the band Steppin’ Out performs; on Saturday at 4:30 Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band is the featured act; and Sunday, the show starts at 12:30 p.m. with a band to be announced.

Then all eyes will turn to the skies to welcome skydiver Kent Lane, who flies in from 1,000 feet trailing a giant American Flag to kick off each day’s action. Thursday and Friday, the rodeo begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s performance starts at 6 p.m. with a Sunday 2 p.m. matinee to wrap up the weekend.

Then the cowboys and cowgirls of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) and Xtreme Bronc Riding (XBR) become the focus of attention with Xtreme Bronc Riding kicking off each performance.

“It’s the wildest two minutes in the wild, wild West,” said XBR President Bill Agin of the Xtreme Bronc event. “You’ve got a team of three cowboys who have to stop, saddle, and ride a wild horse across the finish line in two minutes or less. It’s wild, crazy, unpredictable.”

PRCA events include three timed events — steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping — and three rough stock events, bareback riding, bronc riding and bull riding.

The WPRA competes in barrel racing and breakaway roping.

There are also two events for local competitors: Elks team roping and junior breakaway roping.

Legendary "King of the Cowboys" Cotton Rosser, and his Flying U Rodeo will bring the rough stock along with his Flying U Flying Cowboys trick motorcycle riding team.

Madison MacDonald is another trick rider, this time on horseback, and she’ll perform Magic in Motion during each performance.

Hall of Fame rodeo announcer Bob Tallman returns for another year. Tallman will partner with Anthony Lucia this year.

Matt Merritt takes over as the Man in the Can. Merritt will be the barrelman and rodeo clown.

Children also continue to be an important part of Elks Rodeo.

Even though the Minetti Mini Rodeo won’t be held this year, the expected sold-out crowds will enjoy stick horse racing and the always popular mutton bustin’.

The excitement doesn’t end with bull riding, the final rodeo event of each performance.

There will be dances Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights in the Coors Dance Hall after the bulls and bull riders leave the arena.

Thursday and Friday nights, the Jimi Nelson Band will perform with The Agin Brothers family band taking the Coors Dance Hall stage Saturday night.

“There will be a lot of vendors along the midway and Camp Buckaroo for the kids,” said Tonascia. “And Thursday and Friday night’s performances will be live-streamed on wranglernetwork.com.

“Thursday night we’ll celebrate our Golden Circle of Champions kids. We’ll host 25 local children and their families – children who are battling pediatric cancer. They’ll have a special dinner cooked up by Bill Ostini and his Hitching Post crew. They’ll get to meet their favorite cowboys and cowgirls and then watch the show from box seats.”

Friday night features the annual queen coronation.

This year’s hopefuls are Isabelle Gamino representing the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe, Chloe LeMaire representing the United Way, Avery Nelson representing St. Joseph High School and Faith Totorica who represents the Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis.

Saturday morning, the Elks Rodeo Parade marches its way down Broadway, from Mill Steet to Stowell. The theme is "Santa Maria Strong." Parade entries include everything from bands, antique vehicles, school groups and Little League teams, to floats, local politicians and other dignitaries. It begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to run two hours.

Well-known local radio personalities Jay Turner and Tony Gonzalez are this year’s parade grand marshals.

Saturday afternoon, Elks Rec hosts its 3rd annual Cowboy Up Casino at the AJ Diani Silver Dollar Saloon and later Saturday it’s Tough Enough To Wear Pink night.

“The Cowboy Up Casino is our biggest fundraiser for the Golden Circle of Champions each year,” said Tonascia. “It helps us raise awareness of childhood pediatric cancer while raising much need money that we use to directly help local families who have children battling this life threatening disease.”

Everything wraps up Sunday with Santa Maria Elks Rodeo champions being crowned in all PRCA, WPRA and XBR events.