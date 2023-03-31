The 42nd annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals car show will be held in Santa Maria in May.
The show runs Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Those set to show off their cars in the show can register for the event on May 25 at the Santa Maria Inn from 5-7 p.m. Event registration continues Friday and closes that evening. The 42nd Hall of Fame dinner is set for 4 p.m. May 26 at the Santa Maria Inn's ballroom.
The Santa Maria city cruise, an event hosted by West Coast Kustoms and co-sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 26.
The spectator gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 and at 7 a.m. on May 28.
The event also features a swap meet, model car show, live music performances, Hall of Fame autograph sessions and an awards ceremony.
For spectators, general admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children 12-and-under and veterans with military ID. Adult and senior tickets can be purchased for $5 off when purchased at a local O'Reilly's Auto Parts store. Discount tickets go on sale 30 days prior to the show date.
While the show features a wide variety of cars, trucks and vans in various styles or left purely stock, West Coast Kustoms specializes in “sleds,” customized, lowered, chopped and channeled American iron from the 1940s and ’50s.
Photos: West Coast Kustoms’ National cruises in ahead of the rain at Santa Maria Fairpark