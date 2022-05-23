Members of West Coast Kustoms are revved up and ready to bring the Cruisin’ Nationals Car Show back to its traditional Memorial Day Weekend date at the Santa Maria Fairpark, with the City Cruise on Friday night launching the official events.
The Cruisin’ Nationals were shut down when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2019, and last year the show returned but in October.
Organizers aren’t sure if the revived Memorial Weekend event will draw as many entries as it did pre-pandemic, when 800 to 900 custom and classic cars filled the Fairpark, and their concern is not just because of the inherent difficulty of restarting something after a two-year hiatus.
“It’s scary because of the price of gas,” said Penny Pichette, head of the West Coast Kustoms car club who organizes its shows and events. “Who knows, it could be a dollar more [per gallon] by the time of the show.”
But on Monday she said just under 300 entries had already signed up, not only from California but also Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Tennessee and Michigan.
Pichette said that’s actually an average number for the Monday before pre-pandemic shows, so she’s hopeful the number of entries will exceed the approximately 600 vehicles that entered the October show.
Spectators are also flying in from as far away as New York and New Jersey, she said, adding, “These are people who attend every year.”
The public can get a look at some of the cars in the show Thursday evening in the front parking lot of the Santa Maria Inn, at 801 S. Broadway, where entrants will be checking in.
But events will officially get rolling Friday with the City Cruise, when some 300 to 400 show entries are expected to rumble up and down Broadway, double file in both lanes, between Stowell Road and Cook Street from 7 to 9 p.m.
As many as 10,000 spectators are expected to turn out for the City Cruise to get an idea of the cars that will be on display over the weekend.
“What people will see at the cruise is just a drop in the bucket of what will be in the car show,” Pichette said, adding only about 30% of the show entries participate in the cruise.
More spectators are anticipated for this year’s cruise than the one in October, when it not only rained but was dark, said Doug Mason, the Santa Maria representative for West Coast Kustoms.
“This year, there’s no rain predicted and it will still be light until 8 or 8:15,” Mason added.
The car show is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to around 3 p.m. Sunday outside at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.
Pichette said one of this year’s most notable car show entries is The Emperor, a radically customized 1929 Ford Model A that started out as a custom drag coupe being built by teenager Chuck Krikorian in the late 1950s but was shipped off to famous customizer George Barris to finish.
One of the most recognizable of all custom cars, it won the Oakland Roadster Show’s America’s Most Beautiful Roadster Award in 1960 and, driven by Blackie Gejeian, set the street roadster class record at 106 mph at the Kingdon Dragstrip around that same time.
Today, it has an estimated value between $300,000 and $400,000.
“It’s the only car that will be on display inside a building,” Pichette said.
While the cars are the stars, a number of notable car owners and builders will also be at the show, and some of them will be available at a free Hall of Fame Autograph Session set for noon to 1 p.m. in the grass area outside the Convention Center.
“The exciting thing is, Jimmie Vaughan — he’s a car guy from Texas, not just a blues player — will be here with a car that’s already in California being refurbished,” Pichette said.
Other notables include Gene Winfield, who’s been building cars since the 1950s and had several appear in the film “Blade Runner”; custom car builder Rod Powell of Salinas; Paul Bragg, “one of the best metal guys,” from Paso Robles; and Rick Dore, who has built cars for James Hetfield of Metallica.
But in addition to the “show and shine,” the event will include the Kustom Kulture Art Show and the Santa Maria Brush Bash, featuring some of the top pinstriping artists.
“Pinstripers come from all over, on their own time, to pinstripe various items that will then be auctioned off to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association,” Pichette said.
On Saturday, live rock, blues and soul music will be provided by Reagan “Guitar” Williams from 10:30 a.m. to noon and underground rock by Santa Maria band Gravelstone from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m.
A model car show will also take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with awards to be presented each day.
This year’s theme is “Box Art Builds,” with models to be built like they appear on their boxes.
An automotive swap meet also will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Admission to the car show is $20.