Western snowy plover restrictions take effect at Vandenberg beaches

Seasonal restrictions designed to protect the Western snowy plover and its nesting habitat went into effect Monday for several beaches at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The restrictions will close areas of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches from now to Sept. 30, although a section of Surf Beach available for recreational access during nesting season will remain open, according to Vandenberg officials.

Under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service requires the 30th Space Wing commander to enforce restrictions on all three beaches annually.

"During plover season, the general public can still access much of Surf Beach but must be careful to avoid the designated restricted areas," said Col. Anthony Mastalir, commander of the 30th Space Wing. "Our goal is to maximize beach access for the local community while still adhering to environmental requirements and safety measures."

Surf Beach is open to the public from 8 am. to 6 p.m. daily, and access to Wall and Minuteman beaches is allowed from sunrise to sunset.

Violators who enter restricted portions of the beach could face a fine of up to $5,000 in federal court, and infractions against the Endangered Species Act, which include crushing eggs or snowy plover chicks, can face up to a $50,000 fine and imprisonment for a year.

A trail is available to walk between Surf Beach and Ocean Park behind the restricted nesting area, and plans are in place to construct a permanent boardwalk in the near future, according to Samantha Kaisersatt, a biological scientist with the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron.