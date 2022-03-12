Scrolling through the headlines of a science journal, I was struck by a report of "neurons in the human brain that light up when we hear singing." The headline provided such a delightful visual image, so I opened the article to find out more.

I learned that in the auditory cortex of the brain, which is where we receive and process sounds, there are different types of cells that respond to different types of sounds.

For instance, some cells respond — or as the researchers say, "light up" — to music but not to speaking voices. A different type of cells respond to speaking but not to music. Still others, contained in a distinct nearby area, respond to singing but not to music or speech. (It’s interesting to me that the brain distinguishes between music and singing.)

Something about the specific location of the "cells that like singing" leads the researchers to believe that what they are responding to is some inherent inexplicable relationship or interaction between pitch and phrasing (which prompted me to refer to them as the "Frank Sinatra cells," in reference to his unique phrasing).

As interesting as any of this may or may not be, the thought that there are specific cells in specific parts of the brain that respond to specific qualities of sound in specific ways led me to consider the prospect that a parallel process may occur in the cells or fibers of the heart, with similar sorts of specificity.

I relate this to my own response to music.

Sometimes, I walk out of a concert or finish listening to a recording and I come away from it fully appreciative of the talent, the skill, the proficiency, the ingenuity, the professionalism, the sound, and perhaps the humor or the congeniality. Overall, there genuinely is a "positive" intellectual response, and yet … I find myself craving something else: emotion, feeling, a "lighting up" of some specific cells or circuits in my heart.

The researchers in the brain studies that measured the responses to music, language and singing, point out that no two auditory cortexes are the same. What one person receives, processes and responds to is different than what someone else will respond to, and I think it must be the same in regard to the emotional responses of the heart.

Whatever it is about some music (voices, words, instrumental performances) that produces a deep and powerful emotional response is what confers extra special status upon it, in my book.

It is not a matter of style or genre, for there are plenty of examples in many different styles and genres that cause a stirring in my heart, and probably yours, too. Neither is it a function of tempo, mood or rhythm, for there are fast and slow, happy and sad, simple and complicated songs and pieces of music that can cause the mysterious "lighting up" in the heart.

So often, we use quantitative measurements, like number of streams or downloads, units sold, bestseller lists, and other various ranking systems to ascribe value to music and art and the people that create them. Keep in mind that the ingredients or statistics upon which the appraisal is based can all be bought and paid for with money, unlike whatever the mysterious quality is that can light up cells and activate circuits of the heart.

I can imagine, or maybe it is my hope, that the Hot 100 charts in heaven take into account emotional impact and other soul-stirring affects. At the same time, I am reminded of what the researchers said: that we’re all different, and we all sense, process and respond to different things differently, thus rendering any attempts at qualitative analysis, merit designations or spiritual rankings pointless and meaningless.

