“ … Be ready, for you know not the hour in which I come …”

It’s referring to Jesus, from the Gospel of Matthew, but it could just as well be the voice of opportunity talking.

For a sports fan like me, the classic example that best illustrates it comes from the 1925 New York Yankees.

On Tuesday, June 2 of that year, with the team 13½ games out of first — starting first-baseman Wally Pipp, who was quite a good ballplayer having led the league in homers, triples and RBIs in various seasons — was scratched from the lineup when his manager heard him ask the trainer for aspirin to help soothe his headache.

The manager told Pipp to take the day off, and in his stead inserted the 21-year-old Lou Gehrig, who proceeded to go out and get three hits. From that day on, Gehrig started every game for the next 15 years, earning him the nickname, “The Iron Horse.”

Changing thoughts, perception, reality | Ron Colone Perception is the reality of the perceiver. It may be my reality or your reality, but does that constitute reality, as in the truth?

His record of 2,130 Consecutive Games Played stood for 56 years until Cal Ripken, Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles surpassed it in 1995. (Ripken would add another 500 games in a row, to set the record for consecutive games at 2,632.)

Gehrig is generally regarded as the greatest first-baseman and one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

From the time I was very young, my father would talk about Gehrig to me and hold him up as a giant among giants, an ideal to aspire to as part of my initiation into the esoteric Society of Left-Handed Hitters.

Lou Gehrig passed away from ALS (the disease that bears his name) June 2, 1941, 16 years to the day after he replaced Wally Pipp in the starting lineup.

Given that he led the league in virtually every offensive category and won two MVPs and six World Series Championships, it’s easy to think — “cream rises to the top,” and that a talent like Gehrig would not have remained on the bench for very long regardless of whether a teammate was healthy or not. But who’s to say what might’ve happened had he not been given his chance at the right time and place?

Napoleon Bonaparte (and later, Lucille Ball) said, “Ability is nothing without opportunity.”

Satellites, commercialism, and the psychology of excess | Ron Colone With the 51 satellites that went up in last week’s launch, it brings the current number of satellites in Musk’s rapidly growing “constellation,” to more than 3,400. If that seems like an awful lot of hardware in the sky ...

Francis Bacon offered a counterbalance with: “A wise man will make more opportunities than he finds,” or in the words of Bruce Lee, “to hell with circumstances; I make my opportunities.”

Actor Denzel Washington is quoted as saying, “luck is when an opportunity comes along and you’re prepared for it.” In that sense, there are some people I consider “unlucky” because either they weren’t ready when the opportunity came along — or because the opportunity didn’t come along (again) when they were ready.

There’s a saying, “opportunity seldom knocks twice,” but I don’t believe it because I have witnessed too many examples to the contrary once too often. Which is not to say that certain doorways won’t close off to you if you fail to deliver or pass through them — I’ve seen that happen too.

But if we’re going to embrace and throw around sayings, then I prefer the ones — and there are plenty of them — that offer hope, that inspire us to look at every setback, difficulty, disappointment, problem and challenge as an opportunity for growth and change.

As the quotes show, there are different ways of regarding opportunity. All I know is that as long as I’m alive, I want to live, love, and continue to learn and grow, and create, and move, and laugh, and smile, and have fun, and be there for others, and aid in the advancement of humanity and consciousness.

I have to remind myself that each day is an opportunity to do all of that, or, if I choose to go the way of darkness and despair, to be mired in fear and anxiety … anger, regret, lethargy, pain, pessimism … It’s not an either/or proposition; we all have our days and our moments, but given the opportunity — and I am — I’m going to choose the former.

Reflecting on death and life | Ron Colone Every now and then, death does manage to make it through, to reach us and cause us to reflect, generally, if there’s a sense of personal connection and even when it's not a close, personal relationship.

It's the journey, not the destination, that counts | Ron Colone Despite the urgings of our teachers, and the insights of our poets and philosophers, we seem skeptical that “showing your work” and knowing how to get there can possibly matter as much as writing down the correct answer ...